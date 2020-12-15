Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 513.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBLX opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $944.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

