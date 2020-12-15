Francis W. Korzekwinski Sells 3,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FFIC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $457.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.