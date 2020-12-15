Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $465.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,991 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $3,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

