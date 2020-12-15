8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 16,929 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 962 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $15,844.14.

On Friday, October 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 113 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $1,872.41.

On Thursday, September 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

