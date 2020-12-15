Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DaVita by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.