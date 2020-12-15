Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

