Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,073 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.