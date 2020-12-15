Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Caesars Entertainment worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $76.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

