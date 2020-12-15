Truist Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,722,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after purchasing an additional 365,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DNKN opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DNKN. Robert W. Baird cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

