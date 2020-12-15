FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of FLIR Systems worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

