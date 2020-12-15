Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.13. Schroders has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.