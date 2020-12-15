Truist Financial Corp Sells 49,050 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after acquiring an additional 138,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,557,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Bank OZK stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

