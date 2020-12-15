Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $178.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

