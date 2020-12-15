Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,471 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Altair Engineering worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 54,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $2,473,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $159,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 270,596 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,001. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

