Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,761 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

