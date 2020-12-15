UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Colfax worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 160,867 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Colfax stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -717.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

