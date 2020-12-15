Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cable One were worth $29,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cable One by 2.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Cable One by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cable One by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,144.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,955.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,847.60. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,895 shares of company stock worth $5,517,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

