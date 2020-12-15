Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.78 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

