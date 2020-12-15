CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

