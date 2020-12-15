Morgan Stanley Has $28.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.56% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 634.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $151.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.