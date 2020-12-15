Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $29,205,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $16,943,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 199,110 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,686,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE:INGR opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

