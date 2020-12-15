Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 668,052 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,691 in the last quarter.

NYSE:GO opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

