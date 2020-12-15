Truist Financial Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Entergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

