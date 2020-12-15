Wealth Alliance Makes New $224,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $96.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

