TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $28.12 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $939.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

