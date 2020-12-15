ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.