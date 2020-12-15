Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,058 shares of company stock worth $3,501,384. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KPTI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.99. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

