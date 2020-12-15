Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

