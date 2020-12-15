Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,900. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $490.08 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.38. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.