Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the second quarter worth $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 372.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $79.39.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Barclays increased their target price on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

