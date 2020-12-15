ProShare Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $1,448,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 252,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

CAR opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

