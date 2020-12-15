Wealth Alliance Has $325,000 Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 36.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 2.01. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $77.44.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,808 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.