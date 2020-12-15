ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 267.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 263.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,469 shares of company stock worth $45,836,228. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

