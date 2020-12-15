ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

