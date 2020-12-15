ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,631 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,224 shares of company stock worth $13,505,473. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

DKS stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.