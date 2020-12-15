ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZGNX opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

