ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,721 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

