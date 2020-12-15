Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of PLXS opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $461,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

