ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,815,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $8,549,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

