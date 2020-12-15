ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

