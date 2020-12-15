ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

