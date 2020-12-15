Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 588,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

