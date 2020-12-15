J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 588,349 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,748,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $207.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

