Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Hub Group worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after buying an additional 218,965 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

