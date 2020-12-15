Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,789 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.77. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

