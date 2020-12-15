Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Diodes worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 121.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $810,295.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,056.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,580 shares of company stock valued at $24,799,879. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.