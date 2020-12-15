Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Herman Miller worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

