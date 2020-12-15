State Street Corp Sells 33,747 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of Blucora worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Blucora by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blucora by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $631.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.