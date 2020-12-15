Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,747 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 176,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 123,970 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

