Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 175,982 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,982 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of New York Community Bancorp worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.